Two people charged for the August drowning death of a 2-year-old in Warren County

Two people have been charged for the August drowning death of a 2-year-old in Warren County.

Pennsylvania State Police in Warren filed felony child endangerment charges against 25-year-old Nichol Barrett, the deceased child’s mother, and her husband 54-year-old Richard Barrett.

According to the Affidavit of Probable Cause, the drowning took place on Aug. 17th in Hatch Run Creek when Nichol Barrett reported finding her daughter floating face down in the creek.

The 2-year-old was pronounced dead at Warren General Hospital. The autopsy determined the cause of death to be drowning.

Nichol and Richard Barrett both told police in an interview that there was “only a 5-6 minutes time frame when neither of them observed the three children in the back yard.”

However, the other two children in the home were found by a neighbor about 1/5 of a mile from their house 45 minutes before the drowning was reported.

The neighbor reported the children were alone, saying their “mother is gone” and their mother “went away.”

Police say there is no physical way the children were able to get from the house “barefoot, through the dry and wet creek bed with rough rocks, briers, limbs and such in/around the creek bed to the location where they were found.

Nichol and Richard Barrett are both facing three charges including one count each of first-degree felony endangering the welfare of children and two counts of second-degree felony endangering the welfare of children.