Two people are taken to the hospital following a two car accident.

The accident happening shortly after six o’clock Monday night at the intersection of East 24th and Parade Streets. According to Erie Police, an SUV was heading northbound on Parade Street and attempting to turn onto East 24th Street. The car, heading southbound on Parade Street, clipped the SUV. Two people inside the car were taken to the hospital for injuries.

No word on what caused the accident.