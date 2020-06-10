Two-semi accident slows traffic on I-90 in McKean near Grubb Road









Traffic has been slowed down along portion of I-90 after an accident involving two tractor trailers.



The accident happened just after 2 a.m. Wednesday morning on I-90 in Mckean near Grubb Road, in the westbound lane.

One of the trailers was hauling bottled water, the other was a flatbed.

According to reports from the scene, one of the semi’s struck the other, causing the trailer to cross the median and end up on the shoulder of the eastbound lane.

Meanwhile, the flatbed spun around before coming to rest on the shoulder of the highway, facing East.

Traffic was slowed along that stretch of I-90 until crews could clean up the area.

State police are looking into what may have caused the accident.