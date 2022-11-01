(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two men suffered suspected injuries after their vehicle rolled twice during an accident on Interstate 79 on Oct. 29.

The crash happened at about 5:05 a.m. near Cussewago Township in Crawford County. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the driver, a 38-year-old Long Island City, New York, man was driving along Interstate 79 when “for unknown reasons” he drove partially off the interstate.

When the driver corrected the vehicle, he reportedly lost control, crossing both lanes. The vehicle began to turn before rolling twice and landing on its roof.

Edinboro Volunteer Fire Department assisted with traffic control. The Edinboro Ambulance transported both the driver and his passenger, a 47-year-old Wallington, New Jersey, man, to UPMC Hamot for suspected injuries.