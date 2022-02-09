Two shot at McKinley High School, including student

BPD Deputy Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia held a press conference shortly after 5 p.m., you can watch in the video player above. Watch our live continuing coverage here.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One student and one security guard were shot Wednesday afternoon at McKinley High School, Buffalo Police tell News 4.

The student was taken to Oishei Children’s hospital where he is undergoing surgery, BPD Deputy Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said. The second person shot was described as a male security guard; he was taken to Erie County Medical Center after being shot in the leg and is in stable condition.

Gramaglia said he could not provide any other info on the student or the suspect, who remains at large. He said as of 5:20 p.m. there were still more than 100 students on lockdown inside the high school, but he believed the immediate area around the school was secured. Dismissal is being facilitated.

The shooting happened at approximately 3:45 p.m. near a parking lot on the south side of the building, Gramaglia said. An individual pulled out a gun following a dispute and fired multiple shots.

The school is located on Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo. Motorists are urged to avoid Elmwood Avenue between the Scajaquada Expressway (Route 198) and Amherst Street due to the high volume of emergency vehicles.

Buffalo State College, located nearby on Elmwood Avenue, sent out an alert asking the campus community to shelter in place following the report of an armed person near campus. All classes tonight are canceled (in-person and online).

“The impact of what happened at McKinley High School late this afternoon is still incalculable,” Mayor Byron Brown tweeted. “Families are shaken, educators and students are distraught, and many of our children are scared. … The City of Buffalo is here for all of those who are directly impacted by this shooting, and we are here for all of those across our City who have experienced or been impacted by gun violence. We will not rest until we stop this violence.”

“My team and I are closely monitoring a shooting at McKinley High School in Buffalo,” Governor Kathy Hochul tweeted. “@nyspolice are supporting local law enforcement and we have offered assistance to local officials. If you are in the area, please follow guidance from law enforcement and local officials.”

This is a breaking news story, we are working to learn more information.