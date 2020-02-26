Breaking News
Two Taken to Hospital in Stabbing Incident

     Erie Police say two people were taken to the hospital overnight for an incident happening in the 700 block of West 18th Street.  A male and a female were transported to the hospital.
     The male was treated for two stab wounds to the back and released but was arrested after causing a disturbance inside the hospital.  The female victim refused treatment - she suffered a superficial cut to her right hand.
     A juvenile is also in custody in connection with the stabbing, but police say they're still investigating.

