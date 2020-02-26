Two Taken to Hospital in Stabbing Incident

Erie Police say two people were taken to the hospital overnight for an incident happening in the 700 block of West 18th Street. A male and a female were transported to the hospital.
The male was treated for two stab wounds to the back and released but was arrested after causing a disturbance inside the hospital. The female victim refused treatment - she suffered a superficial cut to her right hand.
A juvenile is also in custody in connection with the stabbing, but police say they're still investigating.