The clean-up at a former industrial site in Erie took a huge step forward on Wednesday.

This week, crews working for the Erie County Redevelopment Authority began digging up and removing a pair of 30,000-gallon tanks from the former Quin-T Paper property.

That property is in the 100 block of East 16th Street.

On Wednesday, one of those enormous tanks was wrestled out of the ground.

According to the Redevelopment Authority, the two tanks contain enough sludge to fill a couple 5,000-gallon tankers.

The Authority bought the Quin-T site in 2021.