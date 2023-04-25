It’s springtime at the Erie Maritime Museum which means it’s rigging time on the U.S. Brig Niagara.

After being put away for the winter and maintenance, it’s time for the U.S. Brig Niagara to be put back together for the sailing season. This past week, the Niagara had its winter cover removed along with other projects like putting the bowsprit and mast into place.

James Hall, the site director of the Erie Maritime Museum, said the ship should be ready to sail by the end of May and open to the public by June.

“We’ve got some sail training programs going on this year where the public is actually going to come out and take week-long sails on the ship. The ship will also be available for day sails around here on Presque Isle Bay and out into the lake ” said Hall.

Starting April 26, the museum will be open five days a week Wednesday through Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.