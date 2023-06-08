The Erie Rise Leadership Academy Charter School, which will permanently close on June 30, is under investigation.

The U.S. Department of Education Office of Inspector General confirmed they are conducting an investigation of Erie Rise. This comes as the Erie School Board voted to close the school in January 2023 as a result of poor test scores.

After June 30, students from Erie Rise can either be enrolled at a different charter school or at one of Erie’s public schools.

Neil Brockman, the assistant superintendent of the Erie School District, said they are working with families to help students with this transition.

“If the parents have not come to us and they’ve not notified us that they are going to be enrolled somewhere else, then we’re actually going to automatically enroll them with us. There was a mutually agreed upon date. That way we know that all of the students currently at Rise do in fact have a place for next year, because the last thing we want is anybody to get lost in the shuffle,” said Brockman.

He added that 231 students were enrolled at the Erie Rise Leadership Academy.