(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– A November investigation by the United States Department of Labor has uncovered that a Pennsylvania Dollar General willfully exposed workers to dangerous safety standards.

The store, located in Jersey Shore, Pennsylvania, subjected workers to safety hazards that included blocked emergency exit routes and electrical panels.

“Exposing employees to these hazards can be dangerous, especially in an emergency,” said OSHA Area Director Mary Reynolds in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. “Dollar General Corp. has a substantial history of the same violations and hazards found at stores all around the U.S. They must end their repeated failures to correct these violations before an emergency turns tragic.”

Findings like aren’t new to the retail chain as Dollar General has generated nearly $15 million in penalties since 2017.

The investigation into the Jersey Shore location is part of more than 180 investigations nationwide in which OSHA has found the company jeopardizing worker safety.