UE Local 506, 618 & Wabtec officially come to an agreement

Members of UE Local 506, 618 & Wabtec have come to an agreement. Results from Wednesday’s vote approved the first 4 year contract with Wabtec. The ratification coming after 128 days of negotiations and a nine day strike.

“The members made the decision and they showed a lot of grit,” said UE Local 506 President Scott Slawson.

The people we spoke with also happy with the outcome. “It’s good for everybody,” said local Barry Rodemaker.

Wabtec has said the following statement below:

“Now, we can move forward together to position the site for stability and deliver for our customers.”