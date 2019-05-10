Union City School District presents pre-prom assembly

Prom season is here and faculity and staff at Union City High School want to remind their students about the dangers that can occur on that night.

Pa State Police Trooper Cindy Schick talked to the students about DUI and the cost of a DUI that can average about $10,000.

The students were also provided with two distracted driving simulators which will give them the opportunity to understand the dangers of distracted driving.

A forensic nurse from UPMC Hamot talked to the students about the potential consequences of using drugs and alcohol while dating.