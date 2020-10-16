University professors weigh in following Steve Scully’s suspension by C-SPAN

Thursday night was the night that Erie Native and C-SPAN Political Director Steve Scully was to have moderated the second Presidential Debate, and now he is in the national spotlight.

Scully has been suspended by C-SPAN after he admitted to lying about having his Twitter account hacked.

A week ago, Scully was questioned about a message he sent to former Trump aide Anthony Scaramucci seeking advice. Scully claimed someone had gotten into his account and sent it. This week, he admitted to his bosses that he lied under the pressure of attacks from President Trump.

Professors from local universities are weighing in on the Erie native’s mistake. Some explaining that Scully needs to apologize for his decision on social media.

“You have journalists who are sometimes showing a personal dislike or a slight bias, what you don’t see are journalists being suspended.” said Jeffery Bloodworth, a history professor at Gannon University.

This comes after Scully was suspended from C-SPAN for admittedly lying that his Twitter account was hacked.

Scully was allegedly criticized by Trump, and that’s when the C-SPAN veteran sent a tweet to a Trump friend, turned foe, Anthony Scaramucci, saying “Should I respond to Trump?”

A Penn State Behrend journalism professor saying there’s always constant reaction to journalists and their social media presence in today’s society.

“Another issue that comes into play is there is a lot of attacks on specific journalists, calling them ‘fake news’ and questioning their credibility.” said Karrie Bowen, communications professor at Penn State Behrend.

Bowen says while this tweet can impact his credibility as a journalist, it’s still important to admit your mistakes.

“I think it’s really important for him to come back and I don’t feel that he’ll have a difficult time earning back the public’s trust. I took the bait, I shouldn’t have done it.” Bowen said.

Scully was selected by the Commission on Presidential Debates to moderate the town hall style debate that was supposed to take place on Thursday night.

The network said that Scully has been placed on administrative leave starting immediately.