UPDATE: Millcreek Police call off search for missing man

The search for a missing Millcreek man has been called off.

According to Detective Matt Shollenberger of the Millcreek Police, that decision was made after an overnight search proved futile in the ongoing search for Rabin Subedi.

Subedi has been missing since the last week of march. He disappeared while en route to his girlfriend’s home in Ohio. His car was located near Lampe Marina, which prompted several search efforts of the nearby waters using sonar.

Detective Shollenberger says that, for now, their efforts will concentrate on Subedi’s whereabouts prior to the discovery of his vehicle.