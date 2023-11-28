(EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated with the name and additional information on the National Guard soldier.)

MISSION, Texas (Border Report) — The Texas Military Department on Tuesday identified the Texas Army National Guardsman who was found dead on Thanksgiving morning while patrolling the border in Laredo, Texas.

Spc. Andrew Fredrick Blakely, 21, Ennis, Texas, died Nov. 23 in Laredo and his “death is under investigation,” according to a statement from the Texas Military Department, which oversees the Texas National Guard.

Border Report on Monday was told that the guard member was killed from “a self-inflicted wound while on duty by a public park,” according to Laredo police spokesman Jose Espinoza.

Espinoza said his body was found by Chacon Bat Park, located along the border with Mexico and overlooks the Rio Grande.

Per police department policy, Espinoza said he also could not say whether or not it was a suicide.

Local media reported the guard member had suffered a gunshot wound.

Blakely was assigned to Company Bravo, 2nd Battalion, 142nd Infantry Regiment serving in support of Operation Lone Star Task Force Center, TMD said.

Texas Army National Guard troops patrol the border as part of Operation Lone Star, the state-funded border security initiative that Gov. Greg Abbott started in 2021.

Texas National Guard troops train on April 7, 2022, on the border of Mission, Texas. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report File Photo)

Abbott’s office on Wednesday reported that since the launch of Operation Lone Star, the multi-agency effort has led to over 485,700 migrant apprehensions and more than 36,800 criminal arrests, with more than 33,400 felony charges reported.

Since thousands of Texas National Guard troops have been sent to the border, there have been four reported suicides by guard troops stationed on the border, including a death in Laredo on Oct. 26, 2021, according to an investigation by the Army Times.

There also have been suicide attempts, according to the Military Times and Texas Tribune.

A suicide prevention meeting has been scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at the City of Laredo Health Department’s auditorium on Wednesday.

Sandra Sanchez can be reached at SSanchez@BorderReport.com.