UPMC Hamot and Be the Match host in person and online bone marrow donor registry

A drive to find bone marrow donors got underway today.

UPMC Hamot worked with the national non-profit Be the Match to host an in person and online donor registry drive.

This event was inspired by Dr. Kaitlyn Blackburn’s own experience in helping her father find a bone marrow transplant.

Matt Blackburn was diagnosed with leukemia in April and will be the recipient of a bone marrow transplant in September.

Both Kaitlyn and Matt said that this event could potentially save a life.

“It could be big. People are looking for these matches and it’s difficult. So my donor is out of the country, off shore. So I was lucky,” said Matt Blackburn, Bone Marrow Transplant Recipient.

“In the registry there’s matches everywhere and it gives people a lot of options. So he got lucky and has a donor, but there are a lot of people out there who have to wait longer which delays their treatment,” said Dr. Kaitlyn Blackburn, Daughter.

To find out how you can register to become a donor, click here.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list