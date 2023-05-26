A local hospital celebrated EMS workers with a picnic on their front lawn.

For National EMS Week, UPMC Hamot held their annual picnic. UPMC Hamot hosts this event to thank local emergency care workers for their efforts.

The senior manager of prehospital care at UPMC said it’s important to have events like this to recognize their hard work.

“The volunteer folks may be at home at their picnic, and the next thing you know the call goes out, there they go out to take care of their neighbor in need. That’s what it’s all about. It really is a field that when you get into, it’s really fulfilling in the fact that every time you do your job, you’re helping somebody, and we need more of that in the world today,” said Don Holsten, senior manager of prehospital care at UPMC.

Holsten said they schedule this picnic each May, and they were hoping for nice weather like the conditions seen Friday.