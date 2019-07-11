UPMC Sunset Music Series continues

The weather couldn’t have set a better stage for UPMC Sunset Music Series at Presque Isle.

Wednesday night’s musical offerings were served up by Erie locals, Six Year Stretch, and their set of guitar based sound. Also, the crowd was treated to the harmonica laced, Blues based, sounds of Daddy Long Legs Homegrown Revival. The trio out of St. Louis and New York City worked the audience with a hard driving set.

The Sunset Music Series concludes next week with opener Jamie B Gallagher and headliner The Breeze Band.