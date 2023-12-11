The United States Department of Agriculture recently changed the Plant Hardiness Zone for our region.

John Mason Jr. from Mason Farms said usually our region averages in zones five or six, but at this time were at a seven.

Seven can be thought of as a Virginia-type weather, which Mason does not think the region classifies for.

He added when gardening, it’s important to take Eire’s turbulent weather into consideration.

“If you want to try some of those semi weather plants that we try to steer away from, most of the time if you want to try a few of them, very good. Go ahead, knock yourself out. Try to put them in a little more protected area especially from the wind. You know, we haven’t seen very many minus degree temperatures in the last ten years, I would say,” said John Mason Jr., CFO and retail manager of Mason Farms.

As far as nursery and farm, Mason said that they are not changing their planning predictions for the next several years.