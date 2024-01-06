(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Warren and Venango Counties.

The winter weather advisory was issued for Venango County Saturday morning and will be in effect until 10 P.M. Saturday. Total snow accumulation is expected to be about two to five inches.

Warren County’s was issued Saturday morning at 11 A.M. and will be in effect until 1 A.M. Wednesday morning. Three to five inches of snow are projected to accumulate with the heaviest snow coming down between 1 and 6 P.M.

Road conditions are expected to be slippery and drivers are encouraged to slow down, use caution, and adjust for the conditions while driving.

Drivers can also call 511 for the latest road conditions.