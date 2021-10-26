Erie VA hosting Veteran’s Day Parade Nov. 6

The Erie VA Medical Center is inviting local veterans, their families and community members to the annual Veterans Day Parade on Saturday, Nov. 6.

The parade will begin at 9:30 a.m. on the corner of 26th and State Streets. Participants will then walk south on State Street and end at the Erie VA Medical Center.

Community members and supporters are also invited to participate or just stand on the path to pay tribute to local veterans.

Anybody looking to register can contact Barb Hudak at (207) 217-1308 or the Erie VA Voluntary Services department at (814) 860-2454.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists.