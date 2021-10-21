Flying for Veterans nonprofit sets date for inaugural flight

On Thursday, Flying For Veterans announced they have scheduled their first official veteran sight-seeing flight for Tuesday, Oct. 26.

The new nonprofit plans to provide these experiences free of charge to former service members in the area.

The first flight will take off from the North Coast Air FBO at Erie International Airport at 10 a.m. next Tuesday and provide veterans a bird’s-eye view of Presque Isle Peninsula, Lake Erie and the surrounding Erie area. They are scheduled to last one hour each.

“It is our hope that offering these flights will help provide a service that allows veterans to enjoy the attractions right in their backyard in a whole new way,” says Brian McCauley, President, Pilot and Veteran at Flying For Veterans. “The most recent data from the Department of Veterans Affairs shows that one in three veterans are dying by suicide. By creating this opportunity for veterans, I hope to create an opportunity for a well-needed connection between veterans and to bring joy to those who need it.”

Features and benefits provided by Flying For Veterans include:

Experiencing familiar areas in a new way

Strengthening the local veteran community

Offering support not found in traditional therapy

Recognizing local veterans for their service

For more information on the services provided by Flying For Veterans and to donate to support the mission, click HERE.

