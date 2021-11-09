Local veteran receives free new roof

Serving your country can be one of the biggest decisions you could ever make. So sometimes just saying thank you isn’t big enough.

One local roofer found a powerful way to thank a veteran for his service and it didn’t take long for a lot of others to join in.

The crews started showing up bright and early for a big job. A completely brand new roof for this home on Brown Avenue.

It’s about a $15,000 job, but homeowner Chris Zigler isn’t paying a penny.

He is paying through his service as a Marine dealing with post traumatic stress after being injured in training.

“With PTSD it’s hard. I’ve had a lot of mixed emotions overwhelming and so grateful to be honored like this. I don’t think a lot of people understand what most people in the service go through in the lives,” said Chris Zigler, Veteran.

This idea for a free roof came from Angelo’s Roofing Owner Andy Vinca who quickly realized that his small company couldn’t do everything he wanted to do to say thanks. But once word got out, it turns out Vinca had nothing to worry about.

“Angelo’s Roofing could not have done it by ourselves. So B&L gave us materials. Pro Waste is doing the dumpster. Jen from Tim Horton’s is giving us breakfast and lunch. Silkscreen unlimited is doing the hoodies. Lowes is doing the wood, and Signs for Less is doing a nice banner. So we couldn’t do it without everyone’s help,” said Andy Vinca, Roofer.

Doing it so successfully, Vinca plans on doing a project like this every year during Veteran’s Week.

