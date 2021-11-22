Local veteran uses military training experiences to develop his career

As we continue our coverage on Veterans Voices, we sat down with one local veteran who is using the training he received in the military to develop his career.

Delbert Vonvolkenburg was born and raised in Erie and currently works as the facility manager at the Erie County Technical School.

He was also a first class Sargent in the U.S. Military who was deployed during Desert Shield and Desert Storm.

Vonvolkenburg worked with a team of logistical engineers building bases for the military to deploy fuel and ammo.

“They had everything that the soldiers would need as they pushed forward through Saudi Arabia and into Iraq, and so we built those forward bases and the military supply routes that lead from one base to another cause it was just desert,” said Delbert Vonvolkenburg, Veteran.

Vonvolkenburg said that college was not an option for him coming from a large family.

He decided to go into the military to develop a trade or skill ultimately becoming a mason and carpentry specialist for the military.

He said that in addition to wanting to go into manufacturing, his brother and father served in the military as well.

“It runs deep in the family so I would say it has a lot to do with who I am as a man. The character that it has built in me and what I try to instill in my family,” said Vonvolkenburg.

Knowing about Vonvolkenburg’s background, some teachers at the Erie County Technical School ask him to speak with the students.

“Both because of my background is all tech. I went to high school for that and I also did that all through the military as well as being able to share my experiences in the military and talk about discipline,” said Vonvolkenburg.

Vonvolkenburg said that when he speaks with students about serving in the military he is realistic about the varieties of experiences.

“I don’t take it lightly. It is a very serious commitment and I think that there are advantages to it, but you are also writing a blank check up to and including your life,” said Vonvolkenburg.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists