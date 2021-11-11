Salute to veterans: Local franchises offering meal deals on Veterans Day

In honor of Veterans Day on Thursday, some local businesses and franchises are offering special deals to those who have served in the military.

Some of the offers include:

Applebee’s: Veterans and active-duty military can select a free meal from a limited menu. Proof of service required.

Bob Evans: These restaurants are offering free select menu items to veterans and active-duty military.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Veterans and active-duty military who dine in or call for takeout at their local B-Dubs can receive a free order of boneless wings and a side of fries.

Cracker Barrel: During Military Family Appreciation Month, Cracker Barrel will offer in-store specials on Veterans Day for military veterans and promotions throughout November to support military families in partnership with Operation Homefront. On Veterans Day, veterans can receive a free slice of double fudge Coca-Cola cake with their meal.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit: Free pulled pork classic sandwich will be offered to veterans and current military personnel. To redeem in-store, patrons must present a military ID or valid proof of service. No purchase necessary.

Dunkin’ Donuts: Veterans and active-duty military can enjoy a free donut at Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants nationwide, no purchase necessary.

Eat’n Park: All active and former U.S. military personnel will receive a special 10 percent discount for the month of November.

Firebirds: Complimentary meals to active-duty military and veterans.

Golden Corral: All active and former military members can pick up a free “thank you meal” promotional card that’s good for one free lunch or dinner buffet and beverage throughout November. One promotional card per person.

IHOP: All active duty and veterans are invited to come in and enjoy free red, white and blue Pancakes on Veterans Day, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Krispy Kreme: On Veterans Day, a doughnut and coffee will be on the house.

Kwik Fill: On Veterans Day, veterans receive free coffee at Kwik Fill locations.

Little Caesars: On Veterans Day, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., veterans and active military members can receive a free lunch combo, which features four slices of Little Caesars popular Detroit-style deep-dish pizza, paired with a 20-ounce Pepsi product.

Max & Erma’s: On Veterans Day, participating Max & Erma’s locations celebrate veterans and active military personnel with a free cheeseburger, endless fries, fountain drink and a chocolate chip cookie.

O’Charley’s: O’Charley’s also offers a military discount of 10 percent off all year long.

Olive Garden: This Veterans Day, Olive Garden is offering veterans and active-duty service members a free entrée from a special menu.

Outback Steakhouse: This Veterans Day, all military veterans, active service members can enjoy a free Bloomin’ Onion and Coca-Cola.

Primanti Bros: Free classic sandwich on Veterans Day.

Quaker Steak & Lube: On Veterans Day, all military veterans and active duty will receive 50 percent off their final bill.

Sheetz: Veterans and active-duty military can enjoy a free 6-inch turkey sub and a regular-size fountain drink at any location. Plus a free car wash.

Smokey Bones: Veterans and active-duty military can enjoy discounted items from a special menu on Veterans Day.

Starbucks: On Veterans Day, active-duty service members, reservists, veterans and military spouses are invited to enjoy a free tall (12-ounce) hot brewed coffee.

TA Stopping Centers: All active-duty military, veterans and reservists with proof of service can enjoy a complimentary meal from a select menu that includes a beverage on Veterans Day, at any participating Country Pride or Iron Skillet restaurant nationwide.

Texas Roadhouse: Texas Roadhouse will hand out dinner vouchers at the stores’ parking lots on Nov. 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Veterans and active-duty military can redeem their dinner vouchers when the restaurant opens for dinner at 2:30 p.m., or at any time within the next year.

Wendy’s: Wendy’s nationwide are offering a free small breakfast combo with valid military ID on Veterans Day. No purchase is necessary.



