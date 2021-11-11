Veterans Day: Mercyhurst University honors veterans with several events taking place throughout the day

The first of several events honoring Veterans Day at Mercyhurst University began with raising the flags lining Old Main Drive.

Thursday, bugle calls will be sounding throughout the university.

At 3:30 p.m., the annual “Celebration of Valor” will start in the Mercyhurst Heritage Room featuring local music group “Music for Veterans.”

Finally at 4:57 p.m., the day will end with “Retreat,” where the flags will be lowered.

Mercyhurst is one of two Purple Heart Universities in Pennsylvania, meaning the university was recognized for its support of veterans wounded in combat.

