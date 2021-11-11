Veterans Day: Warriors to Washington holds annual Flag Raising Ceremony

Veterans who have served our country were honored at Tom Ridge Environmental Center (TREC) Thursday morning.

The organization Warriors to Washington held its annual Flag Raising Ceremony on Veterans Day.

Each year, Warriors to Washington takes local veterans to visit the nation’s capital — Washington, D.C.

The founder of the group says its important to honor veterans because of the loyalty they have shown to this country.

“By putting on the uniform of the nation, by serving, doing what they have done on behalf of all of us, they’ve shown their loyalty to us, so we want to show our loyalty back to them,” said Joe Pfadt, founder, Warriors to Washington.

This is the seventh year Warriors to Washington has held its Flag Raising Ceremony on Presque Isle.

