Veterans Voices: Local Air Force Reservist retiring after 33 years

A local Air Force Reservist is retiring after 33 years on the job, however, we are learning that a new chapter of service already well underway.

Lou Baxter has more on what fuels this Airman’s dedication in this week’s Veterans Voices.

U.S. Air Force Veteran Ron Lybrook of Edinboro joined the Air Force right out of high school, it was in his DNA.

“My grandfather was a World War II veteran, he was in the army. I had a cousin who was also in the Air Force, and my uncle was in the Air Force,” said Ron Lybrook, USAF Veteran/VFW Post Adjutant.

While he was inspired by his family, Lybrook had a calling to be part of something bigger, something with a higher purpose, that is what drove him.

He works at the PA Department of Environmental Resources and was deployed multiple times during his career, especially after 9/11.

Even though he is retired now, he continues to serve as the adjutant of Edinboro McKean VFW Post 740.

He’s proud the organization provides for veterans, financially, socially, and emotionally.

The post helps veterans understand military and VA benefits, supports local schools and first responders, and works with the Second Harvest Food Bank—remembering veterans, those that returned and those that didn’t, on Veterans Day.

Lybrook and others say they don’t want any glory, but to focus on that higher calling.

“I don’t think it’s about recognizing the veteran. I think its about the public recognizing what veterans have done, the risks they’ve taken, the sacrifices they’ve taken, so we can all have a free country,” said Lybrook.

The story of this local veteran and many others will be featured in a one hour Veterans Voices special, honoring those that serve, Monday nights at 7 p.m. on JET 24 Action News.