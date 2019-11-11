Veterans Voices- Mercyhurst student shows support for veterans by creating dog tags for students to wear

For Mercyhurst University Sophomore Hayden Buchan, an appreciation for veterans runs deep.

After losing his father who was serving for our country in 2007, his passion grew in showing support for those who put their life on the line for our freedom.

“Just wear them until November 11th, Veterans Day, to show our veterans some support. Just tell your friends about it,” said Hayden Buchan, Sophomore, Mercyhurst University.

Buchan and fellow students in a marketing course assembled to create and distribute dog tags that read “Mercyhurst University Salutes Our Veterans ‘Carpe Diem.'” Buchan says with his background, it brings a “whiff of emotions.”

“To see other students who actually care, we’re not just students who sit in a classroom getting an education, we’re out here doing stuff. We’re showing the community that we’re getting involved,” said Buchan.

Spearheading the project is Marketing Professor Peter Correa. The project also hit home for him as someone who served for our country.

Retired Army Lieutenant Colonel Peter Correa says dog tags are representative of the America spirit, adding this also gives the students marketing experience.

“This is probably the first time they’ve understood anything about marketing, advertising, and branding. This gave them an opportunity to get their arms and hands around something with meaning,” said Peter Correa, Lieutenant Colonel, U.S. Army.

Students say its great to see the university embracing the veterans, as well as, carrying such a strong message.

“It means a lot to me, because my Grandfather is a veteran and my cousin is in the navy, so it means a lot to wear that around my neck and remember them all the time,” said Matthew Connell, Freshman, Mercyhurst University.

Correa added there is a great commitment when wearing the tags.

“We hope they keep it and they remember it, because once again, nobody wants peace more than a solider, but freedom isn’t always free,” said Correa.

To also spread awareness on campus, the university has brought in military equipment for the students to see and talk with officials.