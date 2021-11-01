Veterans Voices: Virginia veteran creates non-profit and September 11th memorial

A Virginia veteran is helping disabled children and veterans continue to move forward.

At the same time, he is making sure our fallen veterans are not forgotten.

This year his homemade memorial was put out on display in New York City for the 20th anniversary of September 11th.

In tonight’s Veteran Voices Series, we look at this military man’s incredible story of giving back.

Whether it’s through his non-profit “Reach Cycles” that provides adaptable bikes to disabled children and veterans.

With his Dog Tag Memorial honoring the more than 7,000 troops lost in the Global War on Terror.

“Every single one of these tags has a story of heroes behind it,” said James Howard, Retired Army Ranger.

Retired Army Ranger James Howard is giving back to his community and never forgetting the heroes who made the ultimate sacrafice.

“I call my injury a blessing by misfortune,” said Howard.

Howard was wounded serving in Iraq and ultimately left paralyzed in a diving accident. His injuries never stopped him.

He found Veterans and Athletes United. They built this traveling memorial.

“It’s 28 feet wide by six feet tall,” said Howard.

Recently on display in New York City for the 20th anniversary of September 11th.

“It’s been to 50 plus locations,” said Howard.

Howard said that he gets so many requests for this traveling memorial, not just here on the east coast, but across the country, but he would really like to have a duplicate made that could be stationed in the west.

“We get requests from Phoenix, San Diego, San Francisco, all over out west,” said Howard.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists