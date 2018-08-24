Victim ID released in fatal shooting incident, two officers on administrative leave Video

Yesterday around 5pm, troopers from the Girard Station responded to Elk Park Road near the railroad tracks for a report of a suspicious male.

Upon arrival, troopers had a brief encounter with the male on the road and a trooper discharged his weapon, striking the individual. First aid was given and EMS responded. The male, Matthew Orrenmaa, was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Pennsylvania State Police are conducting an investigation, as well as one by detectives from the Erie County District Attorney's Office. Both investigations are ongoing.

The two troopers involved are on administrative leave as per State Police protocol.

An autopsy will be conducted this afternoon.