DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people were taken to the hospital after an ATV crashed into a police cruiser in Dayton, Ohio, early Friday morning.

According to the Dayton Police Department, an officer was out driving when he saw a four-wheeler carrying two people driving without lights. DPD said the officer made a U-turn, but the four-wheeler drove into the eastbound lanes and struck another police cruiser.

The driver and passenger were taken to Miami Valley Hospital in stable condition. No officers were injured in the crash.

The driver of the four-wheeler was handed multiple citations for the crash, including an operating a vehicle under the influence (OVI) citation.