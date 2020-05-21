Virtual Coronavirus Town Hall

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) -- Governor Tom Wolf has signed House Bill 327 allowing the temporary sale of cocktails-to-go from bars, restaurants, or hotels with a liquor license. The law takes effect immediately.

The law applies to bars, restaurants and hotels that have lost 25 percent of average monthly total sales during the COVID-19 emergency. The beverages must be sold in containers with a secure lid in quantities from 4 oz. to 64 oz. before 11 p.m.