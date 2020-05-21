1  of  2
Breaking News
Department of Health: 65,392 positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in PA; 4,869 deaths Presque Isle Partnership announces all 2020 summer fundraising events are canceled

Virtual Coronavirus Town Hall

News
Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pennsylvania COVID-19 Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Events Calendar