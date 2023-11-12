Voices for Independence held their 15th annual Disco Spectacular Saturday.

The CEO, Shona Eakin, said the event raises money for the organization.

She said many services that are provided for people with disabilities throughout the 27 county region are underfunded and that this event helps to protect people who she said falls through the cracks.

“People with disabilities learn need to learn, want to learn, to live independently just like anybody else and there are often times obstacles that prevent that from happening,” Eakin said. “People want the same rights and responsibilities that everybody else has and we find in the best way to do that is to learn from other people with disabilities.”

The event took place at Rainbow Gardens and our very own JET 24 FOX 66 Briaunna Malone was the emcee for the night.