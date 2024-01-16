If you’re looking for a unique way to learn about Erie history this summer, we have an opportunity you might be interested in.

The Presque Isle Light Station is looking for volunteers for the park’s lighthouses and gift shops.

Volunteers will be needed from April through October. They currently have a volunteer group of about 110 people but need more.

JET 24/ FOX 66 reporter Jade Leah Burns was told volunteers are needed to climb to the top of the tower and tell the history of the lake, Presque Isle and the lighthouse.

“A lot of people don’t know that there are, like, houses in the area and they haven’t been open to the public for very long time, a little under 10 years. So, this is a unique opportunity to experience local history at its finest. So, we’re a little bit of local history, we are a little bit of environmental history (and) a little bit of Pennsylvania history all at the same time,” said Averie Shaughnessy-Comfort, executive director of the Presque Isle Light Station and Lake Erie Lights of PA.

For more information on how to volunteer, you can visit the Lake Erie Lights of PA website.