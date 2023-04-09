Some celebrated Easter in another way this morning and early afternoon at Voodoo Brewery.

Voodoo wished people a “hoppy” Easter with a brunch buffet, offering a full spread of food for guests.

Staff also hid eggs around the pub and on the patio with colored eggs having candy for the kids and gold eggs having Voodoo themed gifts for the adults.

“We’re kind of different from some of the other breweries where we want to be more family friendly and we always have board games and everything for people to play, and we just really welcome everybody in. It doesn’t matter if you’re here to drink or not, we have non-alcoholic cocktails and sodas. There’s always stuff for the kids to do,” said Kyle Houser, general manager of Voodoo Erie.

It was their first year trying out the event and brunch was happening at the brewery from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.