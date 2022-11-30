(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Voting is now open to the public for their choice of Pennsylvania’s River of the Year.

Since 1983, the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, the Pennsylvania Environmental Council and the Pennsylvania Organization for Watersheds and Rivers have collaborated to name a River of the Year. Last year, French Creek received the honor and has been 2022’s River of the Year.

“Honoring the River of the Year has become one of my favorite annual traditions and I am hopeful that we receive a record number of votes for the 2023 competition,” said DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn. “Pennsylvania has thousands of miles of beautiful waterways, which provide wonderful recreational opportunities, support our local economies, and help connect the public to the history and culture of communities across the commonwealth. Thank you to the organizations that nominated the 2023 finalists and to those who support our waterways.”

Nominations are based on a waterway’s conservation needs and successes along with its celebration plans if it is selected as the River of the Year. This year, The Conestoga River, Perkiomen Creek, Schuylkill River and the north branch of Susquehanna River have been nominated.

The voting opened today, Nov. 30, and runs until 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 14. Votes can be submitted online.

After a waterway is selected, local groups implement activities and events to celebrate the river throughout the year. French Creek Valley Conservancy led the way throughout the year for the 2022 winner. The organization that nominated the winning river receives a $10,000 leadership grant from DCNR to fund the activities.