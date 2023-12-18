If you haven’t yet shipped your holiday packages to loved ones, you better get a move on!

That’s the message from Chris Fanzini, the UPS store owner on West 38th Street in Erie. His team is processing between 300-500 packages per day this week and time is running out to get your gifts delivered on time with Christmas falling on a Monday.

This year, it’s especially important not to procrastinate because UPS doesn’t ship on Sunday.

“Get here today and get here tomorrow because it matters where it’s going but all the guarantees are going to be off unless it’s next day. If you don’t want to pay premium price, you’ll want to get here today or tomorrow,” said Fanzini.

The good news is UPS will stay open until 7 p.m. to accommodate the rush.