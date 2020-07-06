Waldameer notices difference in holiday crowd size compared to previous years

Things were looking much different at Waldameer this weekend compared to the past.

The president of the park explaining crowds were a lot smaller as they expected, but they did receive positive feedback. They had quite a few visitors from places like Pittsburgh thanking them for at least being open.

In order to go to the park this summer you must make a reservation online or be a season pass holder.

Park officials say that creates some difficulty attracting visitors from outside of the area.

“We are limiting our advertising from out of town, so we will be drawing less people from out of town. So I think it’s going to be a little bit slower this year than we’re used to,” says Waldameer President Steve Gorman.

Park officials say they are still hiring for the season.