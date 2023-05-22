(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Paul Nelson, the owner of Waldameer and Water World, has died.

Nelson’s son-in-law Steve Gorman confirmed Nelson’s death in an email on Monday, May 22. In a written statement, Gorman said the park will continue to be a family institution.

“Waldameer will continue to be family-owned and operated. Son-in-law Steve Gorman remains president/general manager and will continue to help operate Waldameer and Water World along with Paul’s wife Lane Nelson, daughter Nancy Gorman and grandson Brian Gorman, and our many wonderful employees,” Gorman wrote. “We share the compassion that Paul had to providing a family-oriented park that creates lasting memories for our community and our guests.”

The park first opened in 1896, according to the Waldameer website. Its first roller coaster opened in 1907. Paul Nelson took over operations of the park in 1965 and assumed full ownership in 1978, the website says. Water World opened in 1986.

“It has been an honor to work and learn alongside a true amusement park legend. Paul will be missed by many in our industry,” Gorman wrote.