Walk through holiday lights at no cost all December long during Asbury Woods Winter Wonderland

Start off your weekend walking through some vibrant lights at Asbury Woods. The Nature Center will host its modified Winter Wonderland all month.

Yoselin Person was live at the Asbury Woods lights to give us a sneak peek of what you can see this evening. In light of the pandemic, the event will be held differently this year.

The boardwalk is adjacent to the Nature Center at Asbury Woods. Holiday lights will twinkle in the woods and wetlands along the boardwalk which covers 1/3 of a mile.

Walking through the lighted boardwalk is free and open to the public.

The executive director of Asbury Woods says this is a great way to thank the community for continuing to visit and donate to Asbury Woods.

“We really thought long and hard about this one and all these last seven or eight months the community has been really supportive of Asbury Woods with donations, still coming to the programs that we’ve been able to do, using the trails. We really wanted to, even though we couldn’t do like we normally do it’s usually a big fundraiser for us, but we couldn’t do it that way so we wanted to still do something,” said Jennifer Farrar, executive director, Asbury Woods.

The woods will light up each night, except Dec. 24 and 25, from 5 to 8 p.m. beginning today, Friday, Dec. 4 until December 31.