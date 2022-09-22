BENTONVILLE, Ark. (WTAJ) — Walmart announced that they plan to hire 40,000 U.S. associates for the upcoming holiday season and beyond, they announced on Wednesday.

Walmart said they will be hiring for a variety of seasonal and full-time positions across the country. They said they’ll start by offering additional hours to current associates who want them, and then they’ll begin hiring others on a temporary basis.

From call centers to truck driving, and everybody you see in their stores, Walmart is hiring all around the board including:

Seasonal store associates to provide an outstanding experience for customers however they want to shop, whether that’s in-store or using our pickup and delivery services.

Full-time, permanent truck drivers, who keep our company moving year-round.

Customer Care associates to make sure there’s a knowledgeable, friendly voice on the other end of the line in our call centers this season. Those centers are located in Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Houston, Orlando, Phoenix, Northwest Arkansas and Draper, Utah.

Walmart said in their news release: “Whether an associate begins working at Walmart during the holidays or at another time of year, they can count on finding opportunity and benefits at every turn.”

The company also touts that their U.S. average wage is more than $17 an hour, with many associates earning more based on various factors such as the market they’re in.

Interested readers can apply for open roles and learn more at www.careers.walmart.com.