Walmart to accept EBT payment at all locations

As part of Walmart’s commitment to offer a convenient shopping experience for all customers no matter how they shop or pay, the retailer is rolling out a pay at pickup option in that allows families using Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to pay when they pick up groceries at any Walmart stores with pickup. With this rollout, Walmart becomes the first retailer to offer this method for online grocery pickup customers at scale.

Walmart began piloting the program in 2018. With Walmart’s goal of having more than 3,100 pickup locations open by the end of the year, the SNAP payment option will make it even easier for more customers to pick up their groceries without even leaving their cars.

Here’s how it works: