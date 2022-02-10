Warren County officials announce GrandVAX Giveaway Series

What will it take for you to get vaccinated against COVID-19? Warren County officials are offering a $1,000 prize for people to win.

Community leaders and health professionals have come up with a new way to push for people to get vaccinated. The program is called the GrandVAX Giveaway.

It is a series of three $1,000 prize drawings that Warren County residents could win for recently getting their first or second dose of the vaccine, leaving them fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

“We’re very concerned about the community and with the lower vaccine rate, the more vulnerable we are on an ongoing basis to deal with COVID,” said Jeff Eggleston, Warren County Commissioner.

But even after creating the award program from donated dollars, some people say they have mixed feelings.

“If you got to force someone to take an incentive to get the vaccine, it kind of makes you question the goodness of it,” said William Nichols, Shopping in Warren County.

“I don’t really think money incentives should be really anything to do with it. I think it should be used for other things that need to be fixed in this town,” said Jessica Snyder, Warren County resident.

Regardless, people in the community have taken an interest. As a result, the vaccination numbers have increased.

“As a result, we’ve seen an increase in vaccination roughly five percent in the past, little over a month. We want to continue promoting it,” Eggleston said.

Warren General Hospital is also working with this initiative.

“We were quite low, one of the lowest counties, in my understanding, in the state as far as our overall full vaccination rate. We’d really like to get that up significantly,” said Keith Price, Medical Director at Warren General Hospital.

Even though Warren County has increased full vaccination by 5% since mid-December, Dr. Price is hoping the numbers will continue to increase with the new incentive program.

“We just are really hoping that more and more people become vaccinated,” Dr. Price said,

The drawings will start in March and end in May.

Click here for more information on how to be a part of the program to possibly win yourself some money.