Warren County School Board to vote on mask policy

The legal battle over one school district’s face mask policy could take a sudden turn as early as Friday.

The Warren County School District school board has scheduled a special meeting for 8:00 a.m.

On the agenda is an item rescinding the current policy, which is the subject of a federal lawsuit filed by a group of parents.

The Warren County board voted last month to make mask wearing optional, with no medical excuse needed.

On Tuesday, U.S. Judge Susan Paradise-Baxter granted a temporary injunction, ordering the district to follow the statewide mask mandate in schools.

A second item on the agenda would reinstate discipline for mask violations on busses.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists