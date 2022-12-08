(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Warren man on Dec. 7 pleaded guilty to one count of violating federal laws relating to sexual exploitation of children.

Vincent Dexter Swanson, 30, from April 2020 to March 2021 possessed and accessed with intent to view computer images and videos of prepubescent minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct. With the guilty plea, Swanson agreed to a four-year jail sentence, the Western District of Pennsylvania U.S. Attorney’s office announced.

Swanson is set to be sentenced on April 7, 2023. The law allows a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000. The actual sentence imposed will be based on the seriousness of the offense and any prior criminal history.

The case was part of Project Safe Childhood, a national initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. The initiative is a collaboration between federal, state and local agencies and aims to prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Pennsylvania State Police conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of Swanson.