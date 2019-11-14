American’s heard from two key witnesses in the first round of impeachment hearings

Congress entered a new phase in the impeachment of President Trump.

For the first time the American people heard from two key witnesses, who testified about their concerns about a delay in U.S. Military aid to Ukraine.

ABC’s Mona Kosar Abdi has the latest from Washington.

President Trump reacted to the first public hearing of the impeachment investigation.

“I haven’t watched. I haven’t watched for one minute,” said President Trump.

While the President opted out, millions of Americans tuned in to watch history in the making as the U.S. Top Diplomat to Ukraine, Bill Taylor, and Senior State Department Official, George Kent, testified.

Both men publicly stated their understanding that President Trump ordered nearly 400 million dollars in Military aid from Ukraine to allegedly pressure the country’s leader to investigate the Biden’s and the 2016 election.

However, the most significant development to come out of the hearing was Taylor’s revelation of a phone call he recently learned about.

Taylor says on July 26th, one day after the President’s controversial phone call with Ukraine’s President, his staffer allegedly overheard President Trump ask Sondland over the phone about “the investigations.”

“Ambassador Sondland told President Trump that Ukrainians were ready to move forward,” said Bill Taylor, Top U.S. Diplomat to Ukraine.

The men say the President’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani was orchestrating the push for the investigations.

“Was Mr. Giuliani promoting U.S. National interests or policy in Ukraine, ambassador?” said Val Demings, (D), Florida.

“I don’t think so ma’am,” said Taylor.

“What interest do you believe he was promoting, Mr. Kent?” said Demings.

“I believe he was looking to dig up political dirt against a potential rival in the next election cycle,” said George Kent, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State.

But Republicans, in defense of the President, tried to discredit and dismiss Taylor and Kent’s testimony by pointing out that aid to Ukraine was never actually withheld.

Today, Democrats announced they have scheduled two more closed door depositions for this week, starting with David Holmes, an official working at the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine, who sources tell ABC is the staffer Taylor mentioned.