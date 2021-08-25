Biden calls to bolster cybersecurity during meeting with tech and education leaders

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — With the risk of cybersecurity crimes growing throughout the U.S. and the world, the White House wants to fight back.

“Ultimately we’ve got a lot of work to do,” President Joe Biden said.

Biden wants American businesses to beef up their cybersecurity.

“I’ve made this a priority for my administration from the outset,” the president said.

On Wednesday, the president met with the heads of tech companies to discuss ways to improve cybersecurity.

“Most of our critical infrastructure is owned and operated by the private sector and the federal government can’t meet this challenge alone,” Biden said.

Earlier this year, a string of cyber attacks and breaches took place throughout the country.

“We’ve seen time and again how the technologies relied on from our cell phones, to pipelines, to electric grid, can be targets for hackers and criminals,” the president said.

The administration says these cyber threats pose a risk to every American and requires cooperation on all fronts.

“It is a combined responsibility of the federal government to put in place clear guidelines, clear best practices and the private sector to take steps to harden their own cybersecurity,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

On top of the U.S. cybersecurity threat, Biden says allies overseas are willing to cooperate.

“And because cybersecurity’s a global issue, we’ve also rallied G7 countries to hold nations who harbor ransomware criminals accountable,” Biden said.

Already, the Biden administration is taking some steps, like a 100-day program to improve cybersecurity for electric grids and say more action is on the way.