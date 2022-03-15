(The Hill) – President Biden will make a high-stakes trip to Europe later this month to attend a NATO leaders summit and a European Union summit in Brussels amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced the travel plans at a press briefing Tuesday. She said Biden would attend the NATO summit on March 24 to discuss ongoing deterrence and defense efforts related to Russia’s invasion and reaffirm the United States’s “ironclad commitment” to the alliance.

Psaki also said Biden will join a previously scheduled EU council summit to discuss Ukraine, including efforts to penalize Russia and provide humanitarian support to Ukraine.

Developing.