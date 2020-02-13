Controversy continues over handling of Roger Stone’s criminal case after all four prosecutors resign

The controversy continues over the handling of long-time presidential ally Roger Stone’s criminal case after all four prosecutors who successfully convicted Stone quit the case.

Stone was convicted by a jury of witness tampering, lying to congress and obstructing a congressional investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Top officials in the Department of Justice overruled the seven to nine year prison sentence recommended by the prosecutors just hours after the president publicly criticized the recommendation.

“For the attorney general to step in this way, at this point, is practically unheard of,” said Dan Abrams, ABC News Chief Legal Analyst.

Some Democrats have called on the inspector general’s (IG) office to investigate what happened. So far, the IG hasn’t’ responded to that request.